The Newest Cruise Ships For Your Next Vacation!

Travel is one of the few things you buy that will make you richer. If your preferred mode of travel is via cruise ship, you’re in luck!

Florida will be welcoming six new cruise ships throughout the year: Mardi Gras, the Scarlet Lady, Odyssey of the Seas, Regent Seven Seas Splendor, Celebrity Apex, and Enchanted Princess ships.

One-of-a-Kind Thrills

With a dock at Port Canaveral, Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras is not only the first cruise ship in North America to run on cleaner-burning fuel of liquefied natural gas, but it will also feature the first-ever roller coaster at sea.

Described as a “heart-pounding rush of adrenaline,” BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster, will take riders through twists, turns, and drops at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour.

Mardi Gras is just the ship to house the 800-foot-long open-air coaster. The 6,500-passenger vessel weighs in at an astounding 180,000-gross-tons.

The New Orleans-themed ship will be split into six different food, drink, and activity zones: Grand Central, French Quarter, Summer Landing, La Piazza, Lido and the Ultimate Playground.

Of course, what New Orleans-themed ship would be complete without a restaurant from Chef Emeril Lagasse? Bistro 1396 will feature his trademark Cajun cuisine and a raw bar.

Visit Carnival to book your unforgettable cruise aboard Mardi Gras today.

Adults-Only

British business mogul Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group controls more than 400 companies in various industries. So, it’s no wonder that he got into the cruise ship game.

Virgin Voyages, a Plantation, Florida-based cruise line, is set to roll out four mid-sized cruise ships. Its first, Scarlet Lady, sets sail from PortMiami starting April 1.

All 2,770 passengers must be over the age of 18 to board the 110,000 gross-ton ship. In true Branson style, the ship features 78 rockstar suites and a nightclub. For the rockstar in you, there’s even a tattoo parlor – the first ever at sea.

With 20+ eateries, there will no doubt be something for everyone – even the picky eaters. From steak and seafood to upscale Mexican, Korean BBQ, and elevated Italian, your only complaint will be there is too much to pick from.

Feeling whimsical and wild? Book your Scarlet Lady cruise by visiting Virgin Voyages.

Home Sweet Home

This fall, Port Everglades will become home to Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas. Beginning in November, you’ll be able to experience a cruise like you never had before as this multi-deck vessel is packed with adventure around every corner. Winner of the Guinness World Record for tallest viewing deck on a cruise ship, the observation capsule North Star has a rotating, pivoting crane-arm that can surge you more than 300 feet above the ocean and over the side of the ship – all while offering 360-degree views.

As if that’s not enough, there’s a SkyPad; a bungee-trampoline meets virtual reality attraction, a rock-climbing wall, bumper cars, a laser tag arena, a surf simulator…

…the list goes on. To check out more or to book your cruise, visit RoyalCaribbean.com.

Lap of Luxury

While the Mardi Gras, Scarlet Lady, and Odyssey of the Seas appeal to the more eccentric cruise-goer, the Seven Seas Splendor is for those who like to take it a little easier. Rooms are not quintessential cabins that you’ll find on most ships – these are luxurious suites that range from 307 square feet to a whopping 4,443 square feet. There are 375 suites, each with a private balcony.

The Seven Seas Splendor has 10 decks. The Atrium, considered the heart of the ship, is decked out with an elegant crystal chandelier and grand, welcoming staircase. A casino, upscale shopping, two-deck theater, and a fine-dining restaurant are some of the highlights that await you for this cruise.

If you’re looking for a little peace and quiet on this stunning ship departing from PortMiami starting in February, book your luxury-perfected cruise at Regent today.

Last But Not Least

The final two cruise ships disembarking from Florida this year are the Celebrity Cruise Celebrity Apex and the Princess Cruises’ Enchanted Princess.

Both ships will be heading to Port Everglades this fall. Passengers of The Apex can enjoy a two-night Bahamas cruise on November 5, followed by a seven-night sail of the eastern and western Caribbean. The Enchanted Princess will also sail seven nights in the eastern and western Caribbean, arriving on November 19.

